The traffic jam in supply and logistics chains and the lack of materials around the world has delayed the construction of the elevated Trolleybus in Mexico City.

This work, which has an investment of 2,900 million pesos and is in charge of Impulsora de Desarrollo Integral (IDINSA), was expected to be completed this month, however the forecast for its completion is until the second quarter of next year.

When appearing before the Congress of Mexico City, the Secretary of Works and Services, Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina reported that the general progress of the work, which is 7.2 kilometers long, is 87%.

“It was scheduled to have it in November of this year and we will be completing section number one that passes over the Metro (Constitution of 1917 of Line 8) in the second quarter of next year.”

The elevated trolleybus is a second-floor mode of transportation. It will have 10 stations and will operate from Constitución de 1917 to the Autonomous University of Mexico City (UACM) Iztapalapa Plantel, on Eje 8 Sur. In a second phase it will reach Santa Marta, where it will connect with another metropolitan trolleybus project that will reach Chalco, and from the Constitution of 1917 road adjustments will be made so that it can continue on the South Axis 8 to Río Mixcoac, in the west of the town.

Esteva Medina explained that the delay in the work is due to the fact that there has been a situation with international logistics and the shortage of steel.

“(The elevated Trolleybus) is a metallic structure for the most part, so was the design given the subsoil conditions. There was a problem in the supply of materials that has affected many works at the national and international level, ”he said.

Of the 18 thousand tons of steel required for the work, there are still 2 thousand tons to be executed.

The Electric Transport Service (STE), which is in charge of the Trolleybus, purchased 50 articulated buses since last year that will serve the elevated line of Eje 8 Sur.

For the new metropolitan route from Chalco to Santa Marta, a new purchase will be made with federal resources. In that case, the work will be in charge of the government of the State of Mexico, but the operation of the line will fall to the STE. A Chalco-Tláhuac course is also foreseen.

