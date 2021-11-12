Jalisco registers 162,036 cases and 17,351 deaths since the start of the pandemic

Narrative | Friday, November 12, 2021

Actually in Jalisco there is a total of 162,036 people infected by COVID-19 from the first positive, according to the latest official data corresponding to the 12th of November.

In total there are 17,351 deaths in the region as a result of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and in the last day no new deaths have been certified in the territory.

Mexico does not report new infections due to coronavirus, accumulating 3,838,308 infections since the first positive

COVID-19 leaves now 3,838,308 cases contagion in Mexico, with 1,277,251 of them currently assets and 290,630 deaths, according to the latest data for the 12th of November. In addition, a total of 2,270,427 people have already recovered since the first contagion in the country.

Most affected places in the country

The regions of Mexico that are being most affected by the expansion of the coronavirus are:

Mexico City, with 976,347 contagions and 39,992 deceased, the region with the highest numbers in the country at the moment.

Mexico state, with 376,227 contagions and 44,080 dead.

New Lion, with 205,184 contagions and 13,092 Dead people.