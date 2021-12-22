Julio César Chávez could receive the challenge from Jake Paul by 2022 (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

The passage of youtubers and celebrities through the world of boxing has regained greater relevance with the incursion of personalities such as Jake paul. After having imposed by way of knockout the former UFC champion, Tyron wodley, the native of Ohio, United States, has set his following goals on a couple of exponents of Mexican sports. Although on previous occasions he has been willing to challenge Saúl Álvarez, the impossibility of the fight in the short term would have led him to think of Julio César Chávez Junior.

On December 18, 2021, Paul achieved his fifth consecutive victory since entering boxing, as well as his fourth knockout. Although the victory has been questioned by a controversial video broadcast on social networks where, apparently, the youtuber makes a signal with his right hand to his rival before connecting the powerful right hand, the American feels confident to challenge the son of the Grand Mexican Champion.

According to a series of publications disseminated through the sports representation agency’s social networks BAVAFA Sports, the controversial youtuber would have communicated to his agent Nakisa Bidarian his I intend to make the confrontation against the former world champion a reality in 2022. Although the intention and acceptance of the two characters has not yet been confirmed, negotiations could be headed in the coming weeks.

Jake Paul would have indicated to his promoter to seek the fight against JC Chávez Jr. (Photo: Instagram / @ bavafasports)

“Show how awesome Jake is, well people think this should be their next opponent. Even more impressive is that Jake texted and said ‘Let’s get this one next’”Reads the publication of the Instagram profile @bavafasports. Along with the text you can see the photograph of each of those involved indicating the record they have obtained throughout their careers.

There has been no response from the son of the Caesar of Boxing, however, this could be positive whenever you search hold more exhibitions to regain your level. Similarly, in August of this year, when questioned about Paul’s performance and foray into sport, the Junior he was not surprised. Rather, he stated that I could fight him “any day of the week.”

Upon learning of his controversial statement, the American responded and reminded him of the defeat he suffered against the former mixed martial arts champion, Anderson Silva. It was during an interview for Los Angeles Times that Jake fought back and called into question the performance of his possible rival.

“I don’t like fighting losers. Lose all the time. He lost to Anderson Silva, being that I am a better fighter than him. If he wants to get knocked out in a sparring session, then we fix something. “, he assured.

The performance of Julio César Chávez Jr.

After almost five months without fighting above the ring, Julio César Chávez Junior returned to professional boxing with a victory over the Peruvian David Panther Zegarra last weekend. The Mexican managed to defeat his opponent by way of a unanimous decision. Although the judges’ cards were not released, Chavez Jr. got a victory.

After having to face criticism from his father, Junior assured that “I think I did look good. A nice fight for the people. I don’t think I was even close to seeing myself as in my best days. The truth is that I lacked preparation, remember that I was leaving a place, I was a month. I felt a little heavy at the weight I fight, but I feel good. I didn’t feel old. I feel that I needed to run this fight more ”, he assured in his social networks.

KEEP READING:

Clemente Sánchez, the boxer who amazed Mantequilla Napoles and was shot to death one Christmas

Checo Pérez attended Alejandro Fernández’s concert and boasted about it in networks

Piojo Herrera wrapped up Córdova on his arrival at Tigres and removed the idea that he is “cold chest”