Actor Jake Gyllenhaal made his Marvel Studios debut as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), but long before he almost played an Avenger.

Does anyone imagine Jake Gyllenhaal as Captain America in Marvel Studios? Currently we have the image of the great Avenger closely associated with Chris Evans, since he has been with the character since 2011. But when they were preparing the first installment, one of the first options was the actor who gave life to Donnie darko and has starred in movies like Tomorrow (2002), Brokeback Mountain (2005), Zodiac (2007) and Source code (2011).

In a recent interview, the screenwriters Christopher Markus Y Stephen McFeely who took care of Captain America the First Avenger (2011), have revealed that Jake gyllenhaal was the first choice to play Steve Rogers.

They also revealed that Wyatt Rogers, John Krasinski Y Sebastian Stan they were in the running before the latter finally landed the role of Bucky Barnes. But they created many sketches with the image of Jake gyllenhaal What Captain America before Chris Evans accept the role. Since after giving life to Johnny Storm / Human Torch of The Fantastic Four he wanted to get away from superhero movies. Although in the end they convinced him.

From hero to supervillain.

In the end Jake gyllenhaal didn’t land the role of Captain America, but eventually he did join the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe What Quentin Beck / Mysterio. A man who worked with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and that he stole his technology from Peter parker (Tom Holland). He also accused him of his death and revealed his true identity to the world. This is why your actions will affect the movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). In addition, many fans expect him to return, since his “Supposed” death could be one more deception. So do not rule out anything.

All movies of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.