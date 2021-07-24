Jake Dennis wins the first race of the London ePrix

. The twelfth round of the 2020-21 Formula E season was marked by the use of, instead of the usual four. A strategic factor that has been used to perfection by the BMW driver to achieve his second triumph in the electric series after the one achieved in Valencia.

Alex Lynn asserted his pole position to plow through the first corners ahead of Jake Dennis. Still, the race was soon neutralized by the different touches I know what was produced at the exit and what especially affected Tom Blomqvist, leader Sam Bird and Alexander Sims. In fact, the Mahindra driver was out of the race, being the cause of the period of ‘FCY’ when his M7Electro stopped. The penalties to Jean-Eric Vergne and Maximilian Günther they clarified the restart in the back of the group, although within the ‘top 10’ there were no changes of positions. António Félix Da Costa did overtake Edo Mortara for 13th place.

Nyck de Vries made a good comeback to finish in second final position.

A movement that occurred with the first activation of António Félix Da Costa’s ‘attack mode’. An extra power mode that in the London ePrix has a greater weight, since each of the two uses was eight minutes and not four as usual. A situation that led Alex Lynn and Jake Dennis to activate the ‘attack mode’ as soon as they had a bit of a gap in front of their pursuers, since the fight from sixth to tenth place became very hard due to the different activation strategies of the drivers and teams.

However, due to the long duration of the ‘attack mode’ one entered into a phase of the race in which all the drivers except René Rast and Jean-Eric Vergne enjoyed this extra power mode, which did not offer great differences until it was exhausted in the first cars. Curiously, René Rast won two positions for a somewhat risky maneuver by Norman Nato over Sérgio Sette Câmara despite not activating the ‘attack mode’ and even taking the fastest lap at that point in the race. As soon as he made room with Norman Nato himself, the Audi driver used the ‘attack mode’.

Following this dynamic, Alex Lynn activated his second ‘attack mode’ in the middle of the race, so he was temporarily overtaken by Jake Dennis. Nyck de Vries as the last member of the leading quintet did the same, thus calling into question the third and fourth places of Sébastien Buemi and André Lotterer. The Nissan driver saved the situation, not a Lotterer that did not activate the extra power mode correctly and he had to do an extra pass with his Porsche 99X Electric for the slower part to be able to comply with the regulations. This left him just ahead of René Rast and Lucas Di Grassi.

Alex Lynn failed to make good on his pole and finally crossed the finish line in third position.

Although everything indicated that the exchange of positions between Alex Lynn and Jake Dennis was a matter of circumstance, the BMW driver insisted on opposing it. In fact, Dennis activated the ‘attack mode’ for the second time without losing the lead and escaped from Lynn until a 4.3-second lead is set. Behind, Nyck de Vries managed to overcome Sébastien Buemi with a great maneuver to place third, all under the watchful eye of an André Lotterer more concerned with controlling the two Audi drivers than approaching the two drivers in front of him.

The final stretch of the race was entered without changes in the leading group, although the ‘FanBoost’ awarded by the fans still had its leading role. In fact, Nyck de Vries wielded this extra power to surpass Alex Lynn and assault second position. No time for more Jake Dennis ensured the win ahead of the protagonists of the last great overtaking of the race. For its part, Nyck de Vries took second place, while Alex Lynn finished thirdBittersweet result despite getting on the podium by starting from pole.

Sébastien Buemi had to settle for fourth place, while André Lotterer took fifth place at the controls of his Porsche 99X Electric. The German driver managed to control the attacks of his compatriot René Rast, all under the watchful eye of a Lucas Di Grassi who finally occupied the seventh position. Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne took eighth place with the second of the Mercedes EQ team cars, while António Félix Da Costa was ninth. His comeback and the points scored in this race further tighten the fight for the title.

