“Normally in these cases we do not operate as the first option,” explained Macedo, since a surgical intervention implies a longer recovery time and can generate new adhesions in the tissues of the abdominal region, he added.

Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized for possible intestinal obstruction

Due to the stabbing he received, the ruler underwent at least four surgeries, including the placement and subsequent removal of a colostomy bag, which made him more prone to intestinal disorders.

Bolsonaro, in power since 2019, admitted on Wednesday that he has difficulties following medical recommendations and tends to eat foods he shouldn’t.

“It will be difficult to change that, I can’t control myself. They recommended not eating (fried) cake and sugar cane juice … but a recommendation is not an order,” said the president, who often appears in public, with a laugh. tasting this popular combination at fairs and other public places.

Concerned for your “safety”

“Everything I have scheduled will be accomplished, a trip to the northeast, to Rio de Janeiro, another to Russia in February (…). I will continue normally ”, assured the president.

More than his health, his initial concern is “his safety,” said Bolsonaro, who attributes the attack he was the victim of during a campaign rally in 2018 to left-wing groups, despite the fact that judicial investigations so far pointed out that it was a matter of of a man with mental problems who acted alone.