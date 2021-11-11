The Mexican oil company Jaguar E&P has drawn up a plan to increase natural gas production in Mexico over the next three years and the company says that in 2024 it could reach 100 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) and an investment of up to 450 million cubic feet per day. Dollars.

In an interview with Forbes Mexico, the CEO of Jaguar E&P, Warren Levy, detailed the route for exploration and production in the onshore blocks that he won in the oil rounds carried out by the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) in the past six-year term.

Jaguar E&P has 10 blocks: 5 in the Burgos Basin, 1 in Tampico-Misantla, 2 in Veracruz and 2 in Cuencas del Sureste, focused on natural gas.

“We want to develop the gas reserves that we have in Burgos, already developing infrastructure and drilling wells to increase the level of production, we already have something here, but the next step is to grow the company,” said Levy.

Do not miss: They left, but they return: gasolineros retake the Pemex franchise

Parallel to this, they seek to take advantage of what they have learned after two years exploring in Tamaulipas and Veracruz to strengthen the exploration portfolio and re-drill wells from the second half of 2022.

“Our perspective is to have one drill drilling for the first months of 2022, and build a second and third drill during that same year and continue with development, mainly in Burgos, where we have the most mature projects, as well as exploration in Tampico. -Misantla and the Southeast Basin ”, explained the manager.

At this time, natural gas production is 10 MMcfd, but there are 25 MMcfd already tested behind the pipeline awaiting additional interconnections, the immediate goal is to reach between 35 MMcfd and 40 MMcfd in Burgos during 2022.

Also at the Tampico-Misantla project, the firm expects to extract some gas and light oil; “Hopefully by mid-2022 we can put it into production,” added Warren Levy.

With these projects, the company indicates that it can produce 100 MMcfd of natural gas in 2024.

The CEO of Jaguar E&P commented that later depending on the success of exploration in the other blocks, the company can reach a production of 500 MMcfd between 2026 and 2027 alone or with partners, but this is more an estimate.

It may interest you: Russian oil company starts drilling of exploratory well in Mexico

Regarding the statements made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that no results have been seen in the increase in the extraction of hydrocarbons by private parties, Levy points out that being patient is difficult, “it is frustrating, but in the next 12 months we will see a significant increase in natural gas production “.

Warren Levy, CEO of Jaguar E&P

To date, the Mexican fund company has invested around 200 million dollars, all with its own resources, “We are estimating that in 2022 it will be between 120 and 150 million dollars and the idea is to maintain this rate during 2023 and 2024” , Levy detailed.

It highlights that the production of natural gas in the country is vital, since natural gas imports from the United States represent an expense of 10 billion dollars coming out of the Mexican economy, and this leakage has an impact.

“We are looking for how we can ensure that the resource in Mexico is being developed for the best benefit of the country, not just increasing production.”

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Access to capital concerns

In the López Obrador administration the oil rounds were suspended, but it is hoped that in some way the private sector can continue to participate in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, but this should give investors certainty.

“Hopefully a way is found, without forgetting that the projects are competing with oil investment worldwide, today there is an availability of capital that is not even 10% of what it was years ago and this lower percentage is looking at all over the world. world, it will measure the potential return, the risk, the opportunities that exist, it is important that Mexico does not lose the perception of attracting investment “, considers Warren Levy.

In this sense, Jaguar E&P is concerned about the ability to bring capital to Mexico, because at the moment the company has the money to carry out the exploration, but if it has a large discovery that requires more resources to develop it, it asks “where is it? we are gonna get”; hence the importance of a good impression of the country towards investors.

For now, Jaguar has a lot to do in the blocks they have, which cover 3,400 square kilometers in three states, so in the short term, the company will be 100% focused on gas extraction on land in Mexico, but if In the medium term, if there were no openness in some way, growth would have to come through acquisitions of other companies or blocks or grow outside the country.

Finally, in relation to the electricity reform initiative of López Obrador, he refers that there is no direct impact on his business, however, the incorporation of the CNH into the Ministry of Energy does concern, since the procedures to obtain permits may be delayed .

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico