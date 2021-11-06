We already announced it a few weeks ago: the most viral (and sexy) top of all Instagram was signed by Jacquemus. Available in several versions -short and / or long sleeves- and in an infinity of colors, this design has been able to sneak into the closet of many fashion victims. Bershka has noticed this and presents us with an option very similar to prices low-cost.

A top available in a very varied color range

How could it be otherwise, the street style has adapted this garment to your day to day. Among other well-known faces of the RRSS, Chiara Ferragni shows us how this yellow version in short sleeves combines perfectly with high-waisted jeans and sneakers booty type.





Although its price varies depending on the version, this jacket is for sale between 230 euros and 255 euros.

A version low-cost in the purest Jacquemus style

Like the original version, this jacket is accompanied by a fabric fuzzy White color. Long-sleeved and ribbed, the famous golden Jacquemus veneer is replaced by a strip of stones strass that adds elegance. On sale for 17.99 euros, this garment promises to marry all possible styles.





Long sleeve fuzzy strass jacket.

Photos | Instagram @chiaraferragni, Bershka