Jackass: Steve-O created a XXX website that will have content explicit and removed from other platforms

The funny and dangerous demonstrations that the members of Jackass do seem like they are not enough for Steve-O. This member decided to start a new XXX-rated site called Steve-O Raw, where he will host all of his explicit and uncensored content. More info in this note!

Known for a comedy television series, several movies, and even a video game, Jackass he never tires of doing various dangerous activities, quite absurd and painful to amuse the viewers. This group is made up of: Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, Preston Lacy, Jason “WeeMan” Acuña, Dave England and Ehren McGhehey. However, let’s stop at Steve-O, who decided to create a website, rated XXX, to upload whatever you want without having any kind of restriction.

This new page is called Steve-O Raw And to enter you have to be over 18 years old, since it is full of explicit content, nude photos, or of him having sex.

According to Page Six, when asked if the site had pornography, Steve-O answered: “that depends on how pornography is defined”. He also added: “this page hosts all my explicit and uncensored content and there’s a lot of it”.

He also explained that he did not directly link to existing pages, such as OnlyFans, because you have to pay to unlock each content and there is no live broadcast. “On my page, everything is already unlocked and playable once you subscribe, and I have live streaming as well as regular contests and giveaways“, Commented the member of Jackass.

Steve-O Raw, with a membership of $ 9.99 per month, it promises content that they removed from other platforms, “never seen before content” from Jackass and his comedy special, and access to movies Don’t try this at home, where you can view footage that was not shown in the series of MTV by censorship. There will also be merchandising Y meet-and-greets available.

“I got so tired of getting in trouble with almost every social media platform for ‘violating community guidelines‘”, He assured Steve-O. “I’m excited to finally be able to post the things that I think are fun and awesome, without getting in trouble.“.

For those who did not know, Jackass is close to releasing his fourth film: Jackass Forever. Although the premiere was planned for October of this year, several members had a few problems, not counting the covid-19 that delayed many productions.

Less than a week of recording, Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville they were hospitalized; then they had to throw out Bam margera not only from the film but also from the group due to a relapse he had. There was also an accident with a shark, which attacked someone on the team during a scene. With all this, it would have been strange if the film was not delayed for next year.

However, there is also another reason. Paramount Pictures and its sky-high-cost movies were hit hard by the pandemic. With very little success at the box office due to the lack of opening and money, Jackass He didn’t have a big budget to come out in 2021 and had no choice but to wait for his film to be released at another time.

Directed by Jeff tremaine, Jackass forever is scheduled for February 4, 2022 and will have cameos by Shaquille O’Neal, Post Malone, Shane McMahon and Tyler the Creator.

In case you don’t remember, here is the official synopsis: “Celebrating the joy of being with your best friends again and a perfectly executed shot at the dingdong, the original crew of Jackass Returns for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous comedy shows with a little help from some exciting new cast members!”.

