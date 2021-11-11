Jack Kirby's footprint in Eternals pages

Jack Kirby introduced the Eternals in 1976, and with these powerful beings The King made his unique mark on their stories.

Jack Kirby’s contributions to the Marvel Universe are unrivaled. A formative and creative mind behind modern comics, Kirby’s legacy has defined the industry. And, in 1976, Kirby unleashed one more epic under the Marvel name: The Eternals.

Throughout 19 issues, Kirby introduced readers to these omnipotent gods-like beings and their rivals, the Deviants. This was also the comic series that established the Celestials as the immortal precursors of cosmic change.

To celebrate this comic book masterpiece, Marvel takes a look at Kirby’s most extraordinary pages from Eternals (1976). These are the images that capture the creator’s unbridled imagination, bringing a story like no other into play.

The Chamber of the Gods

Kirby wasted little time establishing the scale of this story. Even before formally introducing the main characters, this double page showed the grandeur of the “Chamber of the Gods.”

Dr. Daniel Damian and his daughter, Margo Damian, thought this was their discovery. But in reality, his assistant, Ike Harris, was responsible for this find. Of course, Ike Harris is really Ikaris, but he wasn’t ready to reveal his true nature at the time.

The gods have returned

For many issues in this series, Kirby had a habit of putting together the most impressive pages at the beginning of the book. In this case, Kirby used two pages to represent the arrival of the Celestials on Earth, while Ikaris, Damian, Margo, and even Kro of the Deviants watched.

And despite the great powers of the Eternals and the Deviants, both races pale in comparison to the power of the Celestials.

Arishem’s judgment

Kirby outdid himself again with this two-page splash that featured a stunning look at Arishem, the leader of the Celestials. It was Arishem’s judgment that would determine whether the Earth and its people would survive.

The Sersi dance

While there are many important characters in Eternals, few have received an introduction like Sersi. Margo accompanied Ikaris when he went to find Sersi, and they were both amazed by her beauty and graceful movements.

But Sersi’s true power goes far beyond her physical charm and her way of having fun.

The night of the demons

Kro and the Deviants attempted to deceive humanity into believing that they were demons in order to influence the judgment of the Celestials. That is why Ikaris felt the need to confront them directly in this two-page post.

Even when outnumbered, Ikaris’s power struck fear into the hearts of his enemies.

Gods and men

Ikaris is not the only warrior fighting for the Eternals! While issue 5 formally introduced Thena and Makkari, the first page illustration in issue 6 captures their power as they prepare to face the Deviants and rescue Ikaris from their hands.

A peculiar press conference

To quell the panic created by Kro’s attack, the Eternals held a press conference to announce their existence to the people of Earth. Even Kro voluntarily participated in this event, largely out of his love for Thena.

Kro also knew that the world was unlikely to accept what the Eternals had to say, even if their presence helped them. Unfortunately, he was not wrong.

Arishem’s thumb

At this point, readers knew that Arishem would quietly make his judgment on humanity through the position of his thumb. Thumbs up and humanity lives. Thumb down and it’s the end of the world.

What readers didn’t know is that his thumb contained the formula that could destroy a world on its own. There is a reason Arishem is a planet killer, and this is it.

Flight of the Eternals

Eternals from around the world returned to their home, Olympia, in this impressive double-featured page. Their shared purpose was to form the Uni-Mind, a union that was their only hope of swaying the judgment of the Celestials in their favor to save Earth.

The death of a Celestial

Celestials may be space gods, but they are not immortal. In these pages, Druig witnesses an event from Earth’s distant past in which one of the Celestials was destroyed by a weapon that transformed his body into pure energy. That’s the kind of weapon that even the gods would fear.

