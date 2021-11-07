Lawyers for major fast food chain Jack in the Box have filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange FTX US for copyright and trademark infringement of their mascot “Jack.”

According to federal court documents filed in the Southern District of California on November 3, the Jack in the Box legal team is requesting a jury trial, claiming that FTX US’s Moon Man character: Lou Nar, a typically polo-clad grown man with the head of a moon used for Major League Baseball events – is a copy of the current version of Jack’s mascot of the company. The fast food company describes his character as “a typical adult human male, with the exception of his large spherical white head, blue dotted eyes, nose, and curvy smile.”

“Rather than spending its vast financial resources to develop its own intellectual property, FTX blatantly and illegally copied or derived its mascot ‘Moon Man’ from JITB’s Jack,” the company alleged in court documents:

Like Jack, the FTX Moon Man has a spherical white head that is also attached to a talking human actor, with blue dotted eyes, a nose and a smile. The two characters are strikingly similar in both appearance and demeanor. For example, Moon Man also changes his facial expressions and clothes attract through advertisements and appearances, just like Jack. “

The Jack in the Box legal team added that it viewed the FTX US mascot as a “far inferior version” of Jack, claiming it was tarnishing the fast food company’s reputation with consumers. The documents list incidents by journalists and many on social media comparing the appearance of the two characters, sometimes describing the Moon Man as a “dirty” version of Jack.

Hey @FTX_Official , your mascot doesn’t look like the moon. He looks like Jack-In-The-Box with skin cancer. – Aunt Clara (@Ms_Apprehension) October 15, 2021

Hi @FTX_Official, your pet doesn’t look like the moon. Looks like Jack-in-The-Box with skin cancer.

Although the original version of the Jack in the Box character was created in 1951, the current “Jack” or “Jack I. Box” voiced by Dick Sitting was developed in 1995 and appeared in more than 300 television and radio commercials. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX was founded in 2019 and featured Moon Man this year.

The filing shows that Jack in the Box attorneys sent FTX a cease and desist letter to stop using the character on October 15, to which FTX refused, claiming that “Jack in the Box has close protection and limited to the ping pong-headed clown who exploded from a box to sell hamburgers “. The Jack in the Box case includes allegations related to copyright infringement, trademark dilution, trademark infringement, false appellation of origin, and unfair competition.

Many images, symbols, and memes have often been used by figures in the crypto space to pump or create FUDs around some tokens, including Pepe the Frog, and even the Bitcoin (BTC) logo, attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto.. In June 2020, someone anonymously registered BTC’s name and logo with the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office claiming they wanted to “protect Bitcoin.”

Keep reading: