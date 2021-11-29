File photo. | Credit: REUTERS / Toby Melville

Rumors about the alleged resignation of the CEO of Twitter have been confirmed, as it was Jack Dorsey himself who, in his Twitter account, confirmed the resignation of the company.

In fact, his means of communication to the public was his personal Twitter account. There, in addition to trilling his decision, he published a letter explaining the reasons why after 16 years of working for the company he decided to make this decision.

“I’m not sure if anyone has heard about this, but I have resigned from Twitter” are the words with which Dorsey has decided to communicate to people through his Twitter account that he is no longer with the company, attached to this message, a photograph of the letter sent to his personal team that he himself has decided to publish for transparency reasons.

Within the statement, Jack Dorsey, beyond thanking the company and talking about its work, dedicated the space to communicate three important news to people. First of all, Dorsey himself announced that Parag Agrawal will be the new CEO of the company, “He has been my

What happened before

The founder of Elliot Management, a Twitter shareholder company, Paul Singer, had previously questioned the current Director of Twitter about whether he should run two public companies simultaneously, so in 2020 he asked him to resign as CEO of one of the two companies. Finally, last year an agreement had been reached.

The controversy between Elliot Management and Dorsey took place in early 2020, the hedge fund arguing that Jack was paying too little attention to Twitter while running payment processing company Square Inc.

Faced with this request for resignation and pressure from the company, Dorsey defended himself by giving Elliott and his ally, the acquisition company Silver Lake Partners, positions on the Twitter board.

