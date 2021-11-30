Jack dorsey resigned from his position as CEO of Twitter, but he will remain a member of the board of directors of the social media platform until his term expires at the 2022 shareholders meeting. Dorsey He was a co-founder of this social network and became CEO in 2007, but was forced to leave the position the following year. However, he returned to in 2015 and continued to this day. Who will take his place is Parag AgrawalBefore, he was the company’s chief technology officer.

This news had begun to circulate earlier by CNBC and The New York Times, but he already confirmed it himself Jack dorsey it’s a statement. Following the news, premarket trading market indicators reported that Twitter’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange have risen more than 11% so far this morning.

not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl – jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

“I have decided to leave Twitter because I think the company is ready to leave its founders behind. My trust in Parag as CEO of Twitter is profound. His work in the last 10 years has been transformative. I am deeply grateful for your skill, heart and soul. It’s your time to lead“, said Dorsey in the statement.

“I want everyone to know that this was my decision and I acknowledge it“, Told him Dorsey to the staff of Twitter in the email. “It was difficult for me, of course. I love this service and company, and all of you. I am very sad, but very happy. There are not many companies that reach this level. And not many founders choose their company over their own ego. I know we will prove that this was the right decisionHe added.

Dorsey He also announced through the letter he published in Twitter that Bret taylor will be the new chairman of the board of directors of Twitter, given that “understands entrepreneurship, risk taking, large-scale enterprises, technology, product, and is an engineer. Everything the board and the company deserve right now. Having Bret in this leadership role gives me a lot of confidence in the strength of our board going forward”.

In addition, the now former CEO commented that he will continue to serve on the board of directors for a time to support the transition of Agrawal and Taylor in their new positions.

Dorsey he was not only the CEO of Twitter He is also the CEO of Square, a financial payments company that he founded. Last year, Paul Singer, the founder of Elliot Management, a shareholder company of Twitter, had questioned Dorsey on whether he should run two public companies simultaneously and asked him to resign as CEO in either of the two. Faced with this, they reached an agreement when Jack dorsey gave them to Elliott and its ally, the procurement company Silver Lake Partners, placed in the directory of Twitter.

The now ex-CEO, Jack dorsey He ends his letter by clarifying that he will make it public since his only wish is that Twitter be the most transparent company in the world.

