Jack Dorsey, who is the person who founded the social network Twitter and its CEO, could leave his position. According to the US media CNBC, after knowing this leaked information, the company’s shares have risen up to 11%.

Dorsey is currently CEO of Twitter and also of Square, his digital payments company. Investor firm Elliott Management, a Twitter shareholder, I had already tried to replace Jack Dorsey as CEO in 2020.

Elliott Management founder and billionaire investor Paul Singer had wondered if Dorsey should run the two public companies, asking him to stop being CEO of one of them.

For now there is no type of statement by Jack Dorsey more than that he loves Twitter, as he posted yesterday on your social network profile:

I love twitter – jack⚡️ (@jack) November 28, 2021

Dorsey between cryptocurrencies and NFTs

It remains to be seen what happens if Dorsey leaves his position as leader of the company he created. It should be remembered that in recent months, the movements of Dorsey and Twitter have revolved around cryptocurrencies and also NFT technology.

In March of this year Dorsey asked his followers, “Do you want to buy this tweet?” and put on sale his first message published through Twitter in 2006 (where it said “Just setting up my twttr”), in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). This led to a million-dollar auction through the Valuables website, launched three months ago to sell tweets using these NFT mechanisms.

Last September he announced that Twitter already accepted tips in the form of bitcoin and anticipated that they are already working on adopting the NFTs in their social network. In March of this year, Dorsey himself put the NFT of his first tweet up for sale, published in 2006.

For now there is no more information about it and from Twitter they have not revealed anything.

