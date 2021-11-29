Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, announced this Monday that leaves his position as CEO of the company, effective immediately. Parag Agrawal, the company’s current CTO, will take over.

“I decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to leave its founders behind,” Dorsey said in a statement. “My trust in Parag as CEO of Twitter runs deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformative,” he added.

The businessman also shared with his followers a capture of the internal email with which he communicated the news. “I want everyone to know that this was my decision and I acknowledge it. It was difficult for me, of course,” Dorsey acknowledged.

Describing himself at this point in his resignation as both emotionally sad and happy, he noted that not many companies reach the level that Twitter has achieved, and that there are not many founders who “choose their company over their own ego.”

The American medium CNBC was the first to report Monday that Dorsey could leave his post on Twitter. When the news began to circulate, the company’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange rose more than 11%.

Earlier, Twitter shareholder and Elliot Management founder Paul Singer had criticized Jack Dorsey for run two companies simultaneously, the social network of the blue bird and the online payment platform Square.

Singer’s pressures reached such a point that in 2020 he asked Dorsey to resign from one of the two companies. The founder of the social network managed to contain the situation by reaching an agreement that involved posts in the Twitter directory.

From left to right, Evan Williams, Biz-Stone and Jack Dorsey

Finally, the 45-year-old businessman has decided to end his presence as the head of one of the two companies. This has been Twitter, which he founded in 2006 with Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams, but which reached the position of CEO in 2007.

Now Jack Dorsey has stepped down as CEO, but will remain member of the board Twitter until its mandate expires at the 2022 shareholder meeting, indicates the official statement.

Parag Agrawal, as mentioned at the beginning, is the new CEO of Twitter. The executive, who is also a member of the board of directors, will have the enormous challenge of continuing to grow a social network that goes beyond microblogging.