The CEO of Twitter leaves his position at the head of the company and does so having left one of the most requested features on Twitter without becoming a reality.

Twitter is left without Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of the social network has just announced that he is leaving his position at the company. The news has taken many users by surprise and, is that, it did not seem that the day would come when the co-founder of Twitter left his post in favor of someone else.

The truth is that it still seems like something that would never happen, but it has happened and the changes that will come after this announcement are still unknown. Jack Dorsey himself has communicated his withdrawal through the social network. The tweet you posted is a snapshot of an email.

In this screenshot what can be seen is that Jack Dorsey himself sends it directly to Twitter, which we understand will be to the entire team that works on the social network and on the development of the application. This email also reveals the identity of the new CEO of the company.

The person who will assume the position from this moment is Parag Agrawal, the former CTO of the company. It is not known for sure what will happen to Twitter from now on, but what is clear is that Jack dorsey is leaving having been true to his word regarding editable tweets.

not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl – jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

And, is that, this was one of the most demanded features in the application. What happens is that in a statement, Jack Dorsey himself commented that it is most likely that they never implemented this feature within the application and, is that it would take away all the meaning of the birth of Twitter.

Hopefully the new CEO of the blue bird social network is much more forgiving than Jack Dorsey and integrates features that users want. And, is that, the last drifts of the social network revolved around cryptocurrencies and, for the moment, this is a minority issue and with a niche reception.