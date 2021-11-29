Reuters.- The CEO of the social network Twitter, Jack Dorsey, would resign from his position, the financial news channel reported on Monday. CNBC, who attributed the information to sources.

The actions of the micro-messaging platform increased 10% in operations prior to opening.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

In early 2020, Dorsey faced requests from Elliott Management Corp to resign, after the hedge fund argued that he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running payment processing company Square Inc.

Dorsey defended himself from this pressure giving Elliott and its ally, the acquisition company Silver Lake Partners, posted in the Twitter directory.

