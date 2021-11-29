Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of the social network Twitter, is stepping down as CEO. It is published by the news network CNBC this Monday, November 29.

When he returned to the Blue Bird network in late 2015, Dorsey was the center of criticism for not having left his position at his other company, Square, dedicated to digital payments.

Critics said he couldn’t be in charge of two major companies like Twitter and Square.

The departure of Dorsey, at least in the first minutes of being known, has had a good response on Wall Street, with a slight increase in its shares.

The co-founder of Twitter has been a millionaire for almost a decade, when Twitter went public. He has an estimated fortune of US $ 11,850 million.

His first years on Twitter was CEO (between 2007 and 2008), but was displaced by the board of directors because they argued lack of management.

After the news was published, Dorsey confirmed the news related to ceasing to be CEO of Twitter.

In addition, he said who will replace him: Parag Agrawal, currently CTO of the social media company, who will assume his position.

What is not known are exactly the direct causes that prompted his decision, beyond speculation that it will be dedicated 100 percent to Square.

[Noticia en actualización]