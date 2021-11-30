It ends a long stage of more than 15 years.

It is always striking when the creator of a well-known brand leaves the project he founded, whatever the reasons. It is also usually quite striking when that company has gained a lot of weight in the sector and is one of the benchmarks. But above all, it is something especially striking when the company we are talking about is Twitter, and the founder who leaves it is Jack Dorsey. Because, After more than 15 years at the helm of this social network, he has decided to give up his functions and take another path in your professional life.

He himself has announced it through his iconic Twitter profile, @Jack, with a letter in which he has given many details, such as that the CEO of the company will become Parag AgrawalDorsey’s former right-hand man who has also been on Twitter from its earliest times, although he started out lower down as a software engineer. Parag’s post, thus, will now be Bret Taylor’s, which also rises as one of the most prominent names on Twitter.

not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl – jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

Dorsey, at his farewell, too he raved about his teammates and he fully trusts Parag’s work at the helm of Twitter: “he is curious, rational, creative, demanding, self-confident, and humble.” Also, although the change is already official, Dorsey will help both Parag and Bret Taylor in their new roles so that they adapt without problem to their new responsibilities. In addition, on his decision, he ruled as follows:

“I want you to know that this decision is mine and mine alone. It has been hard for me, of course. I love this platform and this company, and all of you. I am very sad, but very happy at the same time. Few companies have reached this level. And there are not many companies that choose their company over their own ego either. I know that I will be able to prove that this move is the right one. “

Related topics: Technology

