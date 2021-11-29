American Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and current CEO of the company, could resign as CEO, as advanced by the CNBC. Dorsey was named CEO of Twitter in 2015 and also holds the same position at Square, the online payment service he founded with Jim McKelvey in 2009. The developer has yet to confirm his intention to leave Twitter, and everything points to which will continue on the Square controls.

Jack Dorsey, remember, founded Twitter in 2006 with Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams and He first served as CEO in 2007. A year later, in 2008, he left his position and during his time away from the company he founded Square. In 2011, he returned to Twitter as CEO, and was named CEO again four years after his return.

In 2020, Jack Dorsey came close to resigning as Twitter CEO after Elliott Management, an investor management company, acquired a 9% stake in the company. Among Elliott Management’s plans, according to Forbes, it was the firing of Dorsey over doubting the mogul’s ability to run two companies. Ultimately, Twitter and the investment firm reached an agreement for Jack Dorsey to continue in command in exchange for better goals on the popular social network.

Dorsey has shown great interest in cryptocurrencies and NFTs in recent months, but his departure from Twitter is likely to serve to focus more on the online payments company. The last “appearance” of the still CEO was yesterday, when he shared a tweet with the phrase “I Love Twitter”, which after the exclusive of the CNBC it is interpreted as a short farewell message. The news has also turned out to be positive among shareholders, who have raised Twitter shares by up to 11% after the publication of the exclusive.

Twitter, meanwhile, continues to gain users and offer new features to continue being one of the most popular social networks of the moment. In 2020, the company announced that the social network had 192 million daily users.