However, this only implies one thing: the mobile does not detect the headphones. And it is that, in each of these methods, the same problem may arise, which is common to all mobile phones and the most frequent when we talk about problems with these accessories.

For this reason, we will give you a series of tips so that you can solve your problem with each of these options that we have available on practically any current smartphone. Also, at the end of everything, we will give you other alternative solutions that you can try for a phone. It will even work whatever the connection method you use for the helmets you use.

3.5mm jack failure

The lifelong wired method shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. But even once we make sure they are well connected, If the audio does not sound and the mobile is unable to detect them, these will be the possible ways that you will have at your fingertips to end this connection failure.

Remove Bluetooth

It is one of the most common causes of non-detection of headphones. If we have the Bluetooth connected to an audio source, such as the car hands-free, it is possible that when connecting them, the sound will not be produced. This usually happens even if we have already moved away from the Bluetooth connection. It is possible that when the Bluetooth is removed the audio will start to sound.

Change them

It’s easy to have other wired headphones on hand to connect to the 3.5mm jack. The objective is to confirm or rule out that it is a problem with our helmets. If when testing, the mobile recognizes them and the audio takes place without problem, we will already know where the fault was.

Other tips that work

Not only will we have these solutions at our fingertips, but we will give you two more tips that you can quickly do to rule out if the failure has been something specific or is constantly repeated. So, try the following solution:

Reinsert the helmets to ensure they are inserted correctly. Rotate the headphone jack slightly so that it makes good contact.

Problems with USB-C

It is something very common today, especially when You have lost the ability to connect via the 3.5mm jack. In this case, we extend all the previous tests, which are equally valid for the connection of headphones using this standard. However, a series of errors may always appear due to which the phone does not recognize the helmets through the USB-C port.

Audio compatible mobile

Yes when connecting the USB-C headphones nothing happens, we will have to check that the device uses USB ‑ C digital audio. To do so, we will only have to consult the technical specifications of our terminal or consult the manufacturer directly. When it comes to audio transmission, there is a lack of universal integration of class 3 audio devices (USB ADC 3.0) which impairs the functionality of USB-C headphones.

Activate the option from the mobile

Unlike the 3.5mm jack whose detection is automatic, there are smartphones that we will have to ‘warn‘ that we have connected some headphones via USB-C. To do this, the audio option must be activated through the USB-C port. The best method is to type USB in the search drawer of the settings menu, as the path may vary slightly from model to model.

Disable USB routing

The ‘Disable USB audio routing’ option is used to disable or mute external headphones connected via USB-C. In case of having the box checked for whatever reason, it will undoubtedly be the cause of the problem. In addition, it is an option that is not visible, so it is normal that many users go crazy before coming up with this option. To check it we will have to go to Settings / System and press several times on ‘Build number’. Now the options for developers will be activated and we will go down until we see the box. If it is activated we will have to turn it off and try again. If we already have the developer options activated, we can skip the previous step, or search directly for ‘routing’ in the search box of the Settings menu.

Errors with Bluetooth

Connecting via Bluetooth can also cause problems and cause our mobile does not detect the headphones or they do not sound. In this case and since it is a wireless connection, we must try other methods to detect the problem. Some of the methods seen above can also give results like:

Turn Bluetooth on or off.

Try with others.

Clear network settings

Clearing network settings works many times. This makes any settings are reset and the settings are undone, which by mistake, could have caused the mobile not to recognize them. This setting is found under Settings / System / Reboot and reset, but it can also be found under Settings / Connections. We will not lose any data, but we will have to re-pair the Bluetooth device again.

Clear bluetooth cache

Another method that works is clear the system’s Bluetooth app cache. To do this we enter Settings / Applications and once inside we click on ‘Show all’ and search for Bluetooth. Once inside, click on clearing the data and the cache. The next step is to restart the mobile and try again.

Check connected devices

If this option is set to ‘1’ and we already have another Bluetooth device connected, it will be the cause that we cannot connect them through this wireless connection. To clear up any doubts, we go to Settings> Connections> Bluetooth and we touch on ‘Number of devices connected‘. If the value is one, we will try a higher number such as 3 or 5, to see if this way the problem disappears and we can connect the headphones correctly.

Change codec

Sometimes they can be compatibility issues between Bluetooth helmets and the configuration selected on our mobile. Within the options for developers we will find the option ‘Bluetooth audio codec’. It is about trying different options to the one selected by default to see if we find the right one and we can listen to the audio without problems.

Other solutions

After trying the previous solutions one by one, you will not have to lose hope. More than anything, because we will always have the following alternatives that we will explain below. Also, some of them will only take a few seconds. So, don’t be discouraged and try these tips on your phone.

Restart the mobile

This should be our first test to see if the problem is fixed. Restarting the mobile allows freeing the system cache thus eliminating compatibility problems. We will only have to press the power button and click on restart. Then we’ll reconnect them and test to see if the problem is gone.

Dirt in the port

The headphone jack is a fertile ground for the accumulation of dust and dirt. This can interfere with the correct contact of the helmets, and therefore, their no detection by our smartphone. In this case we must proceed to cleaning it, using a fine element such as a pin. With great care, we must drag out the lint and other external elements of dirt that may be found inside the 3.5mm jack. It’s amazing what I could get out of a ticket for this accessory.

Check the volume

This seems like a no-brainer should be one of our first tests. It is possible that mobile audio, as regards multimedia audio headphone is disabled. To find out, we must start an audio source and raise the volume when it is playing. If it rings, we will already know the origin of the problem.

If we have pending updates, we may we also have improvements without installing, referring to connectivity from our phone. Each update in this regard can improve Bluetooth compatibility and fix known connection errors. To check this, we go to Settings / System / System Updates and proceed to download any pending patches.

Go to technical support

It is likely that, after trying the above methods, the error can no longer be fixed on our own. Therefore, we will only have to cross our fingers and go to technical support to check the smartphone in order to know where the problem is and, above all, to know if it has a solution or not. In these cases, we recommend you check if you still have a warranty on your phone, as it may cover it. But, to make use of it, you must go to the official support of the brand of the terminal you have.