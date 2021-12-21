Three years after the interesting ‘Jurassic World’ came the second installment of the second trilogy based on the work of Michael Crichton that Steven Spielberg turned into one of the great adventures of modern cinema. ‘Jurassic Park’ is one of the most remembered movies of the last 30 years. ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘, the installment directed by JA Bayona, is the best of all its continuations.

A jurassic house

If Colin Trevorrow’s film really had something good and beautiful, it was, in addition to its surprising airs of catastrophe cinema, that 25 years later the park finally opened its doors. ‘Jurassic World’ became the biggest, the most exciting and the most violent of the saga. The tributes to the original were beautiful and it showed that the other two sequels to the original film weren’t particularly memorable.

Derek Connolly, who has on his agenda the best Star Wars movie since ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ (yes, Episode VIII), created together with Trevorrow the most interesting story of the saga with half the screenwriters than the previous installment. ‘The Fallen Kingdom’ is a scary movie, fast-paced and the most emotional of the saga. Unsurprisingly, its partition in two divided the audience, although its extraordinary horror film disguise was what provoked the viewer less accustomed to that genre the most.

And it is that it was time to go through the armor of horror of a franchise that never dared to be pure in that sense. That laboratory in the basement of the old mansion summarizes many years of fantastic cinema, mad doctors and basements of fear. Bayona knows how to keep the flame of a cinema in serious danger of extinction and it is clear that he is one of the most gifted filmmakers to take over the legacy of Steven Spielberg. There are several galaxies between his sensitivity and the one Trevorrow showed in ‘Jurassic World’ – the spirit of the first park was actually here.





Another detail with which to fall asleep is the return to the animatronics, somewhat less recurrent in the previous film. But that the story is interesting (to me personally it seems excellent) does not exempt the film from certain somewhat cumbersome passages in its plot. But since the easiest thing would be to stay there, I appreciate that such a festive proposal demands something more of me to me as a spectator. And I, once I enter that mansion of horrors, I no longer want to leave.

That change to a completely unheard of setting in the saga, the heart of a mansion straight out of a Hammer nightmareHe even has time for the traditional childhood horror morbid tale murder. For all that to work, in addition to the “visit” of Geraldine Chaplin, the one who contributes the most to the function is the great Rafe Spall. The (excellent) British actor has a lot of fun with his first villain.





‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ may not be the gothic horror that many fans on both ends expected, but as such I find it more satisfying than more straightforward products like ‘Scarlet Summit’. The monsters of Bayonne, lost between artificial genes and impossible mixtures of those who play god now, feel stronger, but also more lost and tainted by madness of our present.

The world has changed a lot since the park first tried to open. Imagine an alternate reality dominated by CEOS and Youtubers in which ‘King Kong’ was never shot: Welcome to the Jurassic World. ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ raised more than 1,300 million dollars, somewhat less than the previous installment but very, very close to ‘Black Panther’ (just 38 million difference) and only far from the phenomenon ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ .