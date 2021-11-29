JA Bayona, director of ‘The Orphanage’, ‘The Impossible’ or ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’, and who is now in full post-production of the Prime series on ‘The Lord of the Rings’, will direct for Netflix the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Pablo Vierci, ‘The Snow Society‘. The story tells of the tragedy of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, chartered to take a rugby team to Chile, which crashed into a glacier in the heart of the Andes in 1972.

They live again!

Only 29 of the 45 passengers survived the accident, finding themselves in one of the most hostile environments in the world and forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive. Another story of survival, tragedy and loss, elements that Bayona handles like no one else. The film, in effect, tells the same thing ‘They Live!’, The 1993 version directed by Frank Marshall. That tape was based on the Piers Paul Read interview book.

The director has written the script together with Bernat Vilaplana, Jaime Marques and Nicolás Casariego. Belén Atienza and Sandra Hermida, regular in the filmmaker’s projects, are in charge of the production. The film will be shot in Sierra Nevada, Montevideo and in various locations in the Andes Mountains (both in Chile and Argentina), including El Valle de las Lágrimas, place where the tragedy occurred real.





“During the documentation process of ‘The Impossible’ I discovered Pablo Vierci’s chronicle about the tragedy of the Andes, “says JA Bayona.”More than ten years later, my fascination for the novel remains intact and I am happy to face the challenge that awaits me: Tell one of the most remembered events of the 20th century, with all the complexity that a story implies that gives so much relevance to the survivors, as well as to those who never returned from the mountains. In addition, I am filming again in Spanish, a language to which I return with enthusiasm after 14 years without filming in my own language, and with a team of young Uruguayan and Argentine actors with whom I am totally excited.“.