Colombian reggaeton artist J. Balvin, in a file photograph. EFE / Thais Llorca



“I pass them on the F40, without the need for a forty. I put the terror in and stop selling, I know it is rare to see your baby with my Jordan on and if you have not noticed I am a legend flow. Hey baby, you see me shining and it’s not even because of the clothes. I have the flow that they don’t sell in the store ”, are some of the first sentences of ‘F40 ′, song of which J Balvin released his video clip on Friday, December 10.

It should be remembered that, among the musical occupations José Álvaro Osorio Balvin (his first name) featured the launch of an album last September, said record work received the name of ‘Jose’ and includes the aforementioned ‘F40 ′ among its songs, named after one of his iconic Ferraris and featured throughout the video clip. It should not be left out that the album has more material to cut and the Paisa reggaeton released (December 10) a delux edition, in this way, the repertoire is nourished with five more songs.

Now, although ‘F40 ′ has been playing for three months, it is now that the public that faithfully follows Balvin’s career can see his music video. And, if we talk about views on YouTube, this audiovisual piece – in which José-Emilio Sagaró worked as director – goes to the present day for the figure of 620 thousand.

“F40, an intense dogging! Friday so that they give it to the bottom! And the remix with Arcángel (urban singer) in the ‘Jose especial edition’ ”, J Balvin wrote on Instagram this Friday that the video clip in which Arcángel also appears.

On the other hand, beyond the fact that the paisa is at the forefront of the interpretation of ‘F40 ′, It is also worth mentioning that Tainy (Puerto Rican) bears the title of producer.

J Balvin will be present at the Cali Fair as a participant in a “super concert”:

2021 is already in its final stage and December, in addition to closing everything related to Christmas, also includes the realization of the Cali Fair with a date on the calendar for December 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. The event brings with it multiple activities, but in musical fields there is a particular concert of which J Balvin is the protagonist: “Super mega concert: official concert of the Cali 2021 Fair,” as the show has been baptized. The Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium is the place where the paisa will make their songs sound.

Greeiy and Andy Rivera also released songs this week:

‘I believed you’ is the song that Greeicy released on Thursday, December 9, of course, with his video clip. The musical piece is a collaborative work with Cultura Profética, a Puerto Rican group that works in the fields of reggae. For his part, on Friday, December 10, Andy Rivera gave his audience ‘Someone else remix’, with Carín León (Mexican singer) contributing his musical talent to the theme.

KEEP READING:

“I want him to make the best decisions”, what Dani Duke thinks of the commitment between Marcela Reyes and B King

Carmen Villalobos celebrates that she reached her 18 million followers on Instagram

“What a mess”: Vanessa de la Torre goes against Rigoberto Urán for a photo of his wife

Andy Rivera responds if some of his tweets are indirect for someone