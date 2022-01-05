As we announced a few days ago, Garena We had anticipated that 2022 would start with something big, and it did, since the collaboration of Free fire with the world renowned reggaeton J Balvin, is now available.

That’s right, this event is now available, and they have finally shown us what the thematic articles with designs by the singer.

This collaboration, as we had previously told you, began with a great music video by J Balvin, in which the singer appears in an animated 2D version and prints the Latin style with the new theme Anything goes.

Now, the collaboration is within the game, and although he had to wait a little longer, as he barely appeared in the game last January 1, 2022 and, as promised, objects arrived that seek to represent Latin America through the eyes of J Balvin.

Is about 4 skins available, of which 2 are for the characters: Prismatic Energy Y Everything is ok, which have great special effects. The other 2 are for pets, Prismatic Force Y Prismatic Current.

All of these items are available in the New Years Shop within the title and can be obtained up to 90% off.

Speaking of recharging the backpack, it contains the Don Cuack Prismatic Force skin and the World is insane.

This special collaboration does not end there, since Garena prepared events in real life that have brought color and joy to some streets of the main cities of Latin America.

How will the next January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM (Mexico City time) there will be a special screening of the collaboration with Latin music and flow in the Manacar Tower, in Mexico City according to a press release.