Telecommunications companies play a very important role in recent years, the social distancing caused by the ravages generated by the current pandemic, forced to modify the way in which society now behaves, from how it consumes entertainment, makes purchases and works The latter is why most families now have an internet connection; However, sometimes there are cases like the one exposed on Twitter, in which Izzi seizes the moment and steals a client from Telmex.

According to data provided by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office, Telmex has an average of 11.42 complaints per 100,000 users, which is why Izzi, within one of the complaints exposed on social networks, seeks the opportunity to steal a client and advertise itself, strategy that earned him a possible success among Internet users.

Within the Twitter digital platform, a complaint was filed by a telecommunications service user, stating that she has infection problems with the internet service that is offered, so she went to the networks in search of the support of the community and a solution.

I have not had Internet service for 5 days, no one has solved me. I imagine that in my next receipt there will be some discount or compensation for the effects on my work, and what do I do home office@carlosslim @arturoelias @Telmex @TELMEXSoluciona @Profeco @QuePocaMadre_Mx – Jocelyn (@ Jocelyn60848002) December 26, 2021

Due to the conflict, the Twitter user @ Jocelyn60848002 stated the following within the social network: “I have not had Internet service for 5 days, no one has solved me. I imagine that in my next receipt there will be some discount or compensation for the effects on my work, and what was done by home office, @carlosslim, @arturoelias, @Telmex, @TELMEXSoluciona, @Profeco, @QuePocaMadre_Mx “. Whereupon Telmex asked to follow up in a private conversation; however, it is here where Izzi is present and makes a spectacular move by generating effective publicity with the intention of stealing a customer from Telmex.

Izzi within the conversation stated the following: “In response to @ Jocelyn60848002 Stop struggling, with izzi Unlimited you have everything: Internet, izzitv HD and unlimited calls. In addition, it includes Netflix, Blim and Disney + Change with us! https://izzi.mx/paquetes-netflix, We would love to have your preference ”.

The response obtained, shows how Izzi genre an effective strategy within the conversation, since the affected user answered “How can I verify if they have coverage in my area ???”, this clear intention to change companies shows the need of users to look for the best option in terms of service provider.

In networks, a response was generated by the community who point out the need to have an efficient Internet service, as one user comments, who warns the affected person of the possibility of spending months without the service, to which this evidence the new work normality and says: “In my work they will not wait for me any more days and in these difficult times being out of work because of @Telmex is not an option, my family depends on my work.”

