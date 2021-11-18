Manufactured in Schaffhausen, these watches are made from a novel material that combines the structural integrity of titanium, giving them ceramic-like resistance to knocks and scratches and blending it seamlessly with a striking matte black color.

Great Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Top Gun Certanium, is the first IWC watch whose bracelet is entirely made of Certanium, a material lighter than steel that is super comfortable to wear on your wrist. Stand out from the rest with this amazing watch and let its innovation catch you.

The other release is an equally extraordinary piece. It is the Timezoner Top Gun Certanium Pilot’s Watch, the first model in this line to feature the Timezoner function, which allows you to switch between different time zones in a super easy way.

Made especially for the demands of elite pilots, IWC’s Top Gun line watches are made with super resistant materials to offer a unique experience of strength and power. Find your favorite and let your passion for watchmaking continue to grow.