In the podcast Wolverine, the long night, Joaquín Cosío lends his voice to Logan, the famous and mysterious mutant with large metal claws. The Mexican actor also plays a very important role in the second installment of the film Suicide Squad, with the interpretation of a key villain in the history of DC Entertainment.

Today, Joaquín Cosío has a handful of projects to list when asked what he is working on now: from superhero movies, to the most recent installment by Luis Estrada (recognized for films like All Power and Hell). long live Mexico!

“This film by Estrada is another reflection with black humor, social criticism and endearing characters. It is a movie that should be seen. I think I’m in a splendid moment. I’ve had a pretty lucky career; I do not have any type of complaint. It is a fortunate career that has always gone forward, a career full of surprises and, above all, of projects and work, “he says.

For the actor, creativity is defined as the imagination that gives rise to solutions and that is also capable of producing beauty.

Joaquin Cosío, actor. November 8, 2021. Photo: © Oswaldo Ramírez

“The root of imagination linked to creation is very clear: create, invent; it cannot be created if it is not imagined before. Creativity is a free exercise of imagination where we generally invent something that can be useful, including beauty. Beauty is also useful, it is indispensable. You cannot think of a daily life without beauty. But beauty is invented by everyone, establishing the links and limits of beauty; it is a task that each person carries out in their own space and environment with their loved ones, those closest to them ”, he explains.

Regarding how Mexican creativity is perceived abroad, the actor affirms that today there is a great openness and greater demand for stories that involve diversity.

“I can be an example. I don’t speak good English, but I have been working in North American industry for some time. What necessarily opens the doors is, on the one hand, that the industry opens up to more diverse audiences, Hispanics, for example, and then it must produce materials for these communities or cultures ”.

Joaquin Cosío, actor. November 8, 2021. Photo: © Oswaldo Ramírez

Another factor that Cosío considers important for this greater inclusion is that the growth of new platforms has also modified the links with the audiences.

“The contents have been diversified in an extraordinary way and the platforms have grown, the links with the audience have been strengthened. There is a growing need for products and content, and for acting jobs. The formats have necessarily had to be modified based on the dimension of the pandemic and the sanitary conditions that changed the rules of social coexistence and interaction, which has to rethink the position of the media and of those who offer audiovisual products . Television and the media are now offered to us with a broader expectation. Now we spend more time watching content, establishing a relationship with the platforms ”.

