Iván Name will not resign as Vice President of the Senate and called the request of his colleagues "excessive"

The representatives to the Chamber of the Green Party, Inti Asprilla, Fabian Diaz, Katherine Miranda, León Freddy Muñoz and César Augusto Ortíz, sent a letter to the senator of that same community Ivan Name to request that he resign from the second Vice Presidency of the Senate, which is the representation of the opposition before the board of directors of that chamber.

This July 28, Senator Name responded to that letter and assured that he will not leave office. “I would have preferred to personally attend a meeting with you to inform you directly of the itinerary and the characteristics of my election as Second Vice President of the Senate that you disqualify. I do not want to think that it is a deliberate act of discourtesy to obtain personal political gains from a situation that I did not seek or promote “said the politician.

It should be remembered that on July 20 the opposition benches nominated the senator for that position. Gustavo Bolívar as they had agreed long ago. However, the rest of the senators voted blank and not for Bolívar, so according to the opposition statute another senator must be nominated, but without reaching a consensus the Green Party nominated Name, which was finally voted for him. post.

In his letter, Name insisted that no senator has intervened in the decisions that have been made in the House. “I see that in the exercise of their parliamentary work they have crossed a healthy and advisable limit. It is not in my head to open a public debate of the many times difficult decisions that you have made ”, says the senator to the representatives to the House of his community.

“My arrival to the Second Vice Presidency of the Senate was a decision of the majority of the Senate bench, once there was the vacuum left by the other sectors of the opposition, who refused to nominate another candidate from the ranks of the MAIS party or of its allies of the Historical Pact. If they had done so, we would have proceeded to vote for that candidacy, as we did, complying with the agreements, by voting for Senator Gustavo Bolívar ”: Iván Name.

The senator assured that there was no illegal or unethical action either on his part, or in the decision adopted by the majority in the Senate plenary session, so he will not attend “The excessive request that you make of me. In such a way, I reiterate the call for dialogue, conciliation and agreement that as a party has always characterized us ”, he pointed out.

In the letter sent by the green representatives it is read that, “The decision taken unilaterally when nominating you (Name) for the position of second vice president ignores what is indicated by the Statute of Opposition”.

They add that the Alianza Verde party, declared in opposition, has carried out responsible and law-abiding legislative and political control work, and as party members, “We consider it essential that said image of an honest and fair political organization continues to permeate public opinion, which is why it is pertinent that you consider the possibility of submitting your resignation as second vice president of the Senate of the Republic and thus reach a consensus with the other opposition parties in accordance with the spirit of the aforementioned law “.

KEEP READING:

Petro shares criticism against Alejandro Gaviria, whom he has invited to the Historical Pact

Congress will officially revive the peace seats on August 2