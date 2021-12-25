Iván Duque, together with his family, sends his last Christmas message to Colombians

On the night of this December 24, the president Iván Duque with the first lady, María Juliana Ruíz, and his three children sent their last Christmas message, since in 2022 it will be a new president who will be in the Casa de Nariño.

“This Christmas we have the opportunity to express gratitude, to honor those who are not here today and, above all, to be filled with optimism. Gratitude for our families, our friends, colleagues, and gratitude for being part of this wonderful country that is Colombia. Optimism, because in the face of difficulties we have shown courage, responsibility, and courage, which has allowed us to meet again with affection and regain our productive dynamism with energy ”, said Duque.

For her part, the first lady pointed out that Christmas is also el time to share, to value the principles that unite such as brotherhood and reconciliation; “It is the time to be in solidarity, above all, with those who need us most. It is a moment of reflection to give way to illusion, “he said.

“That is why today we want to say thanks to our soldiers and police who sacrifice moments like this to protect our lives, our nation and democracy. To all health personnel who day and night are a light of hope in the face of difficulties. To the teachers and young people who worked as a team to carry out a country project that unites us. To the farmers of the countryside who with the heart of our land have conquered the world ”, emphasized Duque in his Christmas message.

And I add: “To all those who from the culture have shown us that creativity is a badge of Colombians and especially to entrepreneurs, businessmen and workers that they have never stopped in the effort to reactivate Colombia and to make our national identity even bigger. In a special way, I want to thank all the public officials and my government team that has built a country with more legality, entrepreneurship and equity ”.

The first lady continued the message and stated that, “this Christmas we show our affection to those we love, to those around us and to our country through care, respect for the other, and, likewise, the protection of heritage of our territory that we have built together ”.

“We Colombians show that we have millions of reasons to be proud. For this reason, this Christmas is for Colombia the moment of gratitude and optimism. Merry Christmas!”, Duque concluded.

KEEP READING:

Registrar endorses 133,000 signatures to revoke the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero

JEP leaves firm accusation to exFarc for slavery in kidnappings