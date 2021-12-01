This Monday a question and answer session was held between the board of directors and investors from CD Projekt Red, where one of them took the opportunity to ask if the company has plans to add Cyberpunk 2077 serving Xbox Game Pass. However, for CD Projekt Red it is still too early to do this.

“We always consider any business opportunity, but this type of subscription model is good at a certain point in the product life cycle, so not so soon.”Was what the CEO of CD Projekt Red replied, Adam Kiciński.

Last week the president Adam Kiciński He had said that the company’s goal was to make Cyberpunk 2077 a good game, thereby ensuring that it would have good sales over the years on next-gen consoles. Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to come to Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 in the first quarter of 2022, as these consoles currently play the Xbox One and PS4 versions.

Almost a year after its launch, it is clear that the current state of Cyberpunk 2077 has improved a lotThe game has recently received a lot of positive reviews on Steam. One of the game’s designers sent a thank you message to the fans, who have left more than 26,000 very positive reviews in recent days.

Although The witcher 3 has been available through both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now, Adam says they need to assess the situation with each game, as the decision was made based on the data. “It’s too early for Cyberpunk”, He concluded.

The good publicity that Cyberpunk 2077 has been getting lately may boost sales over the next few months, as well as build anticipation for next-gen releases. Due to this, it is understandable that CD Projekt Red considers that it is still too early to launch Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass.