If there are two certain things in this life that many of us have experienced, it is that, first, music is important; and second, Spotify’s shuffle leaves a lot to be desired. And yet, when we open any album in the app and touch the “play” button, for some reason that only Spotify understands, the album starts playing randomly.

Well, no more, and it seems that we have that to thank Adele, the British artist who has just released your fourth album entitled ’30’, has grateful to Spotify for “listening”, but not singing, but asking that the order of the songs be respected as planned by the artists.

Order matters and shuffle still there, but not by default

Adele wrote from her Twitter account that the only request I had in the ever-changing music industry was this: “We do not create albums with such care and thought on our song list for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be heard as we intend. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

Anything for you 🙏✨ – Spotify (@Spotify) November 21, 2021

From Spotify’s Twitter they took advantage of the moment to reply that “they would do anything for her.” Well, thank you Adele, because apparently no one had complained enough until now, or is it simply that the complaints accumulated and Adele’s filled the glass.

The shuffle button is not going anywhere, it’s just down, optional, as it should. This may not be a bother for many people who do not care about the production and artistic intention of an album in its entirety, but not for some intense fans (including myself) who have had to “suffer” with that button. of play in random by default by years. It is not difficult to think that it is even more important to the artists themselves.

To be able to listen to a disc in the correct order on Spotify, you had to double-click or play the first song. Until now, touching that flashy green play button started the album wherever it pleased, and as it usually happens with the shuffle from Spotify, sometimes i wouldn’t even play the entire disc before i started repeating songs, because that’s how good random mode is on the platform.