It's time for the charity sector to embrace digital currencies

The number of cryptocurrencies on the market has soared from 500 in 2014 to almost 7,000 just seven years later, in October 2021. According to reports, 14% of people in the United States (which is roughly equivalent to 21.2 million people) have purchased some form of cryptocurrency, and it is estimated that there are more than 300 million cryptocurrency owners worldwide.

It’s clear: cryptocurrencies are here to stay, and their path to global recognition and success has only just begun. I’ve shared before how and why the innovative longevity and biotech industries should cooperate with digital currency visionaries to secure the future of their work. Cryptocurrency founders, CEOs, and buyers are already breaking down barriers and contributing to a more decentralized future in their everyday lives. By empowering individuals with access to diverse assets and opportunities to invest outside of traditional financial offerings, the cryptocurrency industry is creating a future built with innovation in mind.

I see no reason why this innovation should remain locked in these tech-oriented sectors – the philanthropic world can and should benefit, too. Accepting donations in crypto is a direct first step that demonstrates to the wider community that an organization recognizes its importance and is willing to embrace disruptive technology.

Philanthropic initiatives

Several philanthropic initiatives in our longevity field have already done so. The SENS Research Foundation is a leading longevity research organization whose goal is to research, develop and promote comprehensive solutions for aging-related diseases. By educating the general public about new developments and attracting educated donors, the SENS Foundation supports projects that work to cure heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer’s. In particular, it has made cryptocurrencies an integral part of its operations. SENS accepts donations made in 72 different cryptocurrencies ranging from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Aave (AAVE).

In 2018, Vitalik Buterin donated $ 2.4 million in ETH to the Foundation, and other crypto visionaries have followed suit. Richard Heart, the founder of HEX, launched an airdrop in association with SENS that asked users to donate a portion of their cryptocurrencies and enter to win Heart’s new PulseChain cryptocurrency. The PulseChain airdrop raised over $ 25 million to support the Foundation’s work, which is clear proof that the collaboration between cryptocurrencies and longevity can be an incredibly powerful tool.

It would be remiss to overlook the newly announced Longevity Science Foundation, which I help run. We accept donations in all major cryptocurrencies and plan to work closely with the leaders of the cryptocurrency industry to build a decentralized and transparent mode of funding. Since all donors, including cryptocurrency leaders, have a vote in the Foundation’s funding decisions, the Foundation is committed to supporting projects that reflect the most visionary ways of viewing the world.

But of course, accepting cryptocurrencies is not a phenomenon limited to foundations and long-lasting non-profit organizations. Other founders and fundraising teams are waking up to the incredible power of cryptocurrencies and the decentralization they offer. For example, The Giving Block provides tools for any non-profit organization to accept cryptocurrencies and makes it easy for philanthropists to make donations in their preferred digital currency to more than 400 organizations such as the American Cancer Society and No Kid Hungry.

Other non-profit organizations around the world, such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and World Relief are following suit. If these global entities known for their charitable work and admirable goals can embrace cryptocurrencies and the donors who support them, so should other nonprofits.

A call to action

It is time for the philanthropic and non-profit sectors to wake up to the potential of digital currencies. The prolongation of human life, and many other important advances, are within our reach, but the support of diverse industries and minds is essential.

Embracing cryptocurrency industry principles, such as decentralization and tokenization, can enrich these foundations and modernize their operations, while accepting cryptocurrency donations will help ensure that innovators and changemakers can contribute to breakthroughs. Together, we can build a better future with all the tools (and coins!) At our disposal.

Garri zmudze is a managing partner of LongeVC, a Swiss and Cyprus-based venture capital firm that accelerates the creation of innovative companies in the field of biotechnology and longevity. He is a business savvy and angel investor with several successful exits in biotech and technology companies. He has been supporting and investing in biotech companies such as Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity and Basepaws for a long time.

