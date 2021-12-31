There is nothing more annoying than working for several hours with a Windows computer that crashes or does not work smoothly. This can turn our day to day with the PC into a real ordeal. There are several tasks that we can carry out when it comes to improving this operation that we are talking about without the need to acquire a new equipment. For example, we can close applications that are not used, use lighter programs, free up disk space, use specific software solutions for Windows optimization.

As they say, prevention is better than cure, therefore the best we can do is take precautionary measures before the PC starts to malfunction. With everything and with it, the own Microsoft operating system It offers us some functions so that we can monitor the general operation of the set. In fact, in these same lines we are going to show you how to visualize, in real time, the amount of running processes and the CPU being consumed in Windows.

All this will serve as a point of reference to analyze a potential malfunction of the equipment and its corresponding operating system. At the same time we will have the opportunity to close unnecessary processes and thus save resource consumption.