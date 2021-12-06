Microsoft has tried with Windows 11 to improve and facilitate the installation of applications and that developers are attracted to the Microsoft Store. But there is still work to be done and it is here where an application like Patch My PC comes into play.

Patch My PC is an application that can be installed on Windows that facilitates the that you can easily update the applications even though you haven’t installed them from the Microsoft Store. In this way, you do not have to go to the respective websites from which you have downloaded the applications and this app takes care of everything.





When installing applications in Windows 10 and Windows 11, you can choose between doing it from the application store created by Microsoft or from the different pages of each developer.





If you do it from the Microsoft Store, the updates are easier to carry out and automatic, something that does not always happen when you download or install from third-party pages. And this is where Patch My PC comes into play.

An application that Genbeta colleagues have talked about and that in an easy but effective way allows you to know if the different applications you have installed are updated or not. And all without the need for any installation, since it is a portable application.

The application, which is free, presents a simple and effective interface. It offers a window in which all the software that you have installed on your computer is listed and it alerts you if an update is available. Patch My PC automatically detects whether or not it is installed and up-to-date.

To facilitate the identification task, the application uses a color system. If it is updated, the app appears in green, while if it needs an update, it will appear marked in red. These colors can also be modified.





In addition, you can update application by application or if you prefer, update them all at once by clicking on “Perform x Updates” in the lower right part of the screen. As you can see, it is a simple but effective tool. We can also choose which applications to scan and which ones we do not want to be updated.





You can download and test Patch My PC for free from this link and since it is portable it does not require installation, so you will not have to have reserved space on the hard drive.

Download | Patch My PC