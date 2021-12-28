Kratos’ new adventure would come after next summer.

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games for 2022, the sequel to God of War 2019 that changed all the rules of the game, both the setting, such as the gameplay or cinematic style. At the moment it does not have a specific launch date for next year, ero a leak could have revealed the exact day that the new adventure of Kratos, Atreus and company would arrive in stores.

According to PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account specialized in sharing relevant information about the movements of the PlayStation Network database, God of War Ragnarok would go on sale for PS4 and PS5 next September 30, 2022. Previously, this same portal has shown some credibility in its leaks, but warns that it could be just a placeholder, an estimated date that may or may not correspond to the end date.

🚨 According To Playstation Database, God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022 🟨 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder! 🟧 # PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxC – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

As expected, from PlayStation or Santa Monica Studio have not commented on this leakAlthough it shouldn’t take long for there to be news about God of War Ragnarok. Unlike Horizon Forbidden West, who shares news every week, the new adventure of Kratos It has not been seen since last September the last major PlayStation event took place.

God of War: Ragnarok already points to its arrival on PC

God of War Ragnarok is coming soon to PS4 and PS5 with a bigger game proposal with more contentIt will also be the end of the Nordic saga of Kratos that was inaugurated with the previous installment of the series. We’ll see what the guys from Santa Monica Studio have in store.

