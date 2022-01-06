Commodities have had a good year, say a great streak, fueled by the gradual economic recovery from the pandemic and supply-side constraints on a variety of products. Suffice it to say that the prices of fossil fuels, agricultural products and industrial metals increased throughout the year, in several cases more than double. Coffee also did very well, driven by shipping constraints and drought / cold weather in Brazil.

But no other raw material came close to lithium, the soft metal that is crucial for batteries – the clear winner from the year we left behind.

What’s going on? Lithium is one of the most important elements in our transition to a low-carbon future. In fact, lithium batteries are replacing fuel in combustion engines in a variety of applications. And, as the penetration of electric vehicles grows rapidly, the demand for lithium also grows exponentially. That is where lithium differs from oil. The demand for oil is not growing exponentially. The rise in oil prices was simply due to a return to normal demand, with a return to normal supply lagging behind.

Lithium, on the other hand, has seen a Covid disruption in addition to explosive demand. That combination has led to a surge in the price of lithium that makes the rise in oil seem moderate by comparison.

The numbers. As the electric vehicle market takes off, global demand for lithium outstripped supply for the first time in 2021, according to S&P Global, and the deficit is projected to widen. The prices of lithium carbonate transported by sea have risen a whopping 437% since the start of 2021 (to almost 38,000 euros per ton), while the prices of lithium hydroxide have risen 254% during the same period, according to data from S&P Global and Trading Economics.

The climate economy needs a lot more lithium. Australia, China and Chile are the world’s top lithium producing countries, and S&P projects global supply in 2022 to be 55% higher than in 2020. But, according to the International Energy Agency, lithium demand will need to be multiplied by 40 by 2040 to meet the demands of an economy that will rely more on batteries than today, both for electric vehicles and for large-scale energy storage. That supply can likely be met from existing global reserves, and investors in China and elsewhere are already pouring billions into new mines.

The problem is that lithium production today consumes a lot of water and often involves the same kinds of destructive mining practices that have long been used for coal. And while electric vehicle batteries are generally falling in price, lithium could drive those prices up if it remains that expensive. Less impact mining methods are emerging, but with prices so high, battery developers will have a greater incentive to pursue technologies that avoid lithium altogether.

To future. Demand for lithium is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 30% until 2023, according to the company Bacanora Lithium PLC. This lithium price boost is a consequence of market tightening as the electric vehicle revolution accelerates, and demand has eroded the excess supply seen in 2019 and 2020. This market tension is expected to continue, with Credit Suisse saying lithium demand could triple by 2025 and supply would stretch to meet that demand, but higher prices were needed to incentivize the required supply response.

By 2030, global battery demand is expected to increase 14 times by 2030 and Statista estimates a lithium demand of 1.8 million tons for that year.

And the oil? Paying attention to available data, commodities have been among the most volatile asset classes in 2021, with rising inflation and supply chain disruptions sending prices into the stratosphere. Yes, 2020 will be remembered not only for the pandemic, but also as the year oil prices were negative. As families left urban areas to relocate during the pandemic, demand for wood pushed up prices. But with the gradual reopening of the world economy in 2021, the demand for oil increased and caused prices to rebound to highs (57.75%). A barrel cost almost 77 euros, the highest in three years.

The general picture. By contrast, natural gas and coal (+ 111.30%) rose much faster than expected when growing energy demand from countries such as China and India ran into a deficit in available supply. In early 2021, growing demand for gas from Asia, in particular, led to a severe shortage of liquefied natural gas, in part due to production outages.

Then, as the year progressed, the adjustment shifted to the European market. This was compounded by political tensions with Russia, which is Europe’s most important gas supplier. We have told about it on Magnet. Prices in Europe are now on the way to recovering their all-time October highs. And that had a ripple effect on the coal market, as power generators moved away from more expensive natural gas.

Image: Unsplash