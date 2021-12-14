This new security functionality that WhatsApp has just included will prevent unknown people from spying on you when you are online using the application.

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application in the world, and with this it also has certain risks that can endanger the privacy of many of its users.

Until now it was possible to know if a person was online even if we did not have it added to our contacts, and in fact there are certain online applications that offer you a history of the times a person appears or not online.

But WhatsApp has reported through its support that they are implementing a new security measure by which unknown contacts will no longer be able to know if we are online if we have never chatted with them before. It is a new privacy and security function of WhatsApp that is already activated by default.

It’s a new security feature. Got this reply from support today. If the person has not got your number in their contacts, or you haven’t sent one message between you, last seen / online is no longer visible. pic.twitter.com/qLPtC6rPOA – PsyColette 🎅🏻🎄 (@NiHaolain) December 7, 2021

In the support message you can read that “To improve the privacy and security of our users, we are making it more difficult for people you do not know and with whom you have never chatted, to see your last connection and online connection status in the application”.

They add that “This will not change anything between you and your friends, family and businesses that you know and with whom you have previously exchanged messages.”.

With this change, many applications that were dedicated precisely to this They will cease to exist as they can no longer provide this type of information to users.

So you can rest assured, you will no longer be able to be spied on by people you do not have added, although, obviously, you will not be able to do the same either.