Like Melchior, Gaspar and Baltazar, who offered incense, gold and myrrh to the child Jesus, Artaban carried with him a large quantity of precious stones (ruby, jade and diamond) to offer them to Jesus.

But according to what is said, Artaban, who would meet the other three wise men in Borsippa to get to Bethlehem, met a man who had been beaten and robbed, so he decided to stop and help him by giving him one of the gifts he was carrying. to the baby Jesus: a diamond.

After his stop, the wizard king continued on his way, but when he reached Borsippa he found a note, where his companions indicated that they could not wait for him any longer.

For this reason Artaban had to continue with the trip alone and when he finally arrived in Bethlehem, he learned that both the messiah and his parents had fled to Egypt, since they had to escape the slaughter of infants that King Herod had ordered.

When is the Rosca de Reyes split?

The origin of the Rosca de Reyes is a tradition that had its beginnings in the Middle Ages (14th century) in European countries such as France and Spain that shortly after, arrived in Mexico during the conquest.

Since then it is customary to break a bagel, which is characterized by having a circular shape, a symbol of God’s eternal love that has no beginning or end.

According to tradition, the Rosca de Reyes is split on January 6, the day the Three Wise Men arrive.

For Christians, the oval shape of the thread represents the infinite circle of love for God. The crystallized dried fruits that adorn the bread, symbolize the jewels embedded in the crowns of the Magi, the hidden doll, represents the Child Jesus.

In Mexico, there is also the tradition of whoever finds the figure of the Child Jesus, must take care of it until February 2, which is celebrated on “Candlemas Day.”