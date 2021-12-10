At some point it had to happen and it seems that that moment is now. This same December 2021, the 1stDibs agency published the results of its annual survey of trends among interior designers in the United States. According to the majority of the 750 interior designers consulted, what has been called “millennial aesthetics” is officially out, dead as a stylistic option for the next 2022.

Millennial pink will be the main victim, since only 5% of interior designers consider it a popular decoration option for next year, when we were coming from a consolidated hegemony of the same. But the famous salmon color is not alone, other highlights of the list are: wicker furniture, terrazzo tables, structured seats and neon signs. Those are the choices of the 1stDibs, although if we talk about a larger trend of rejection of the predominant style so far, it is also likely that the exhaustion produced by excessively vegetated indoor environments (especially of succulents or monsteras) has been officially certified, the decorative touches in gold and the very white spaces.

And what has come to supplant him? Designers seem inclined to reward cobalt blues and emerald greens. Eames chairs do not lose followers, while Noguchi sees how his famous tables lose positions in front of his lamps. As for sofas, those with a luxurious appearance, soft lines and well-cushioned prevail, and they cite as an example the Soriana, Camaleonda and the Togo.

Will we see these changes in the near future? It may still take a while. Trends do not reach everywhere at the same time, and it will surely be perceived earlier in privileged places, such as the United States or the United Kingdom, earlier than in Spain, although thanks to social networks the homogenization processes are each day faster. Arriving, will arrive, as happened with the reign of the “Brooklyn cafeteria” that we explain here, in which we continue to live and that already borders on visual exhaustion in the big cities.

What will viewers say about the future of the millennial aesthetic? It is difficult to predict. To sum it up, this style combined a fondness for the lo-fi, the basics, and the cheap. All these elements were, at the time, a consequence of the climate in which it was born (a post-crisis world of 2007) as the reasons for its rapid expansion (without diminishing the importance of IKEA and four other stores such as Urban Outfitters or Maison du Monde) . For all this we can say that his identity base has been complacency and conservatism. We millennials, then, have been little daring. It will be necessary to see what the centennials have prepared.