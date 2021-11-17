The Government has decided do not charge this fee from operators to the online giants because it could represent a regulatory overreach by the administration, generating legal problems if they were finally treated the same as the operators. Also, they could run into more trouble considering why they wanted to charge the fee.

The rate wanted to include, in addition to traditional communications operators, companies that had messaging applications. Among them we include WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct or Hangouts. The problem is that they are all free, so the law was not going to be able to require them to pay taxes because they do not have direct income with them. Therefore, only companies that are included in the CNMC operator registry they will have to pay the tax.

The law also spells out new measures to incentivize investments in fiber optic networks with the objective of reaching 100% coverage of the population with fiber, or, at least, with an alternative technology to faster ADSL. For this, joint investment agreements between operators will be facilitated, as well as sharing of passive infrastructures such as the cabling that goes to the antennas.