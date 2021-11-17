Until this week, the draft of the General Telecommunications Law It contemplated that not only operators would pay a rate of one per thousand of their income in Spain, but that it would also include online giants such as WhatsApp, Google or Facebook. However, the government has changed its mind at the last minute, in addition to introducing more changes.
The Government has decided do not charge this fee from operators to the online giants because it could represent a regulatory overreach by the administration, generating legal problems if they were finally treated the same as the operators. Also, they could run into more trouble considering why they wanted to charge the fee.
Goodbye to stays of more than 24 months
The rate wanted to include, in addition to traditional communications operators, companies that had messaging applications. Among them we include WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct or Hangouts. The problem is that they are all free, so the law was not going to be able to require them to pay taxes because they do not have direct income with them. Therefore, only companies that are included in the CNMC operator registry they will have to pay the tax.
The law also spells out new measures to incentivize investments in fiber optic networks with the objective of reaching 100% coverage of the population with fiber, or, at least, with an alternative technology to faster ADSL. For this, joint investment agreements between operators will be facilitated, as well as sharing of passive infrastructures such as the cabling that goes to the antennas.
The installation of common infrastructures inside buildings, coordination of civil works, and reduction of administrative procedures to install antennas. The latter will be key for the deployment of 5G, which will require more antennas than ever to operate due to the use of higher frequencies, and therefore with less range. In addition, a minimum of 20 years is established for the granting of licenses for the 5G spectrum, without there being a maximum. The figure could be up to 40 years depending on the case, as it has been left open in the last auction of the 700 MHz.
Another important change affects contracts with operators, where all the final conditions summarized before contracting them must be included, in addition to limiting the stay up to 24 months.
Other changes to the law: goodbye to booths
In the new General Telecommunications Law, which will have to be approved in Parliament during the first half of 2022, also includes the elimination of the obligation of the operators of finance public services like the phone booths or directories mandatory. Therefore, from next year, the booths that are not profitable will almost certainly disappear.
However, the law establishes email, training tools, online banking, online news, social networks or instant messaging platforms as basic services. However, at the moment a minimum speed of Internet access is not established, although it will be established in the future.
The project also establishes that users will be able to keep prepaid balance when changing operator, in addition to being able to keep the number for a month after the termination of the contract. As for emergency communications, the new alert service in case of emergencies or imminent catastrophes that we will receive on the mobile is also detailed.