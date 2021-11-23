Age of Empires IV arrived last October 28 to satisfy the thirst of the enthusiasts of the real time strategy (RTS, for its acronym in English) that asked that the saga return not with another renewed version of some installment of the past, but with a new sequel.

But on the other hand, these renewed versions are well received by the community and have only recently reached the market, as is the case with Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, a 2020 remaster of the game that originally arrived in 2005.

In times of RTS situation thanks to Age of Empires IV, Microsoft announced a new content block that will be coming to Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition and within which is included the Civilization of Mexico with a pillar event in the history of our nation.

“Pain scream” is the name of the scenario that will be related to the Civilization of Mexico and that will arrive as DLC next December 1.

“Born of an insurgency against Spanish colonialism, the young Mexican nation was erected and triumphed despite numerous rebellions and invasions”says the official statement from Microsoft. Watch the trailer:

The context of the scenario “Grito de Dolores” is described by Microsoft as follows:

“While the Bourbon reforms gave the Spanish elite more power and diminished that of the church, resentment grew among the Mexican rural population. When the news that Napoléon Bonaparte conquered Spain reached the Americas, the words of a catholic priest they started the spark of rebellion”.

Microsoft limits that stories from Mexico and the United States they are intertwined, so that a new setting for the Civilization of the United States will also arrive, called “The Burning of USS Philadelphia.”

One last confirmation is that, those who want to enjoy the content of both civilizations, can opt for the United States & Mexico Bundle, what includes:

Civilization of Mexico

United States Civilization

Pain scream

The Burning of USS Philadelphia

Battle of Queenston Heights

The content can be purchased from this moment and, while the United States content can already be enjoyed, the Mexico will be unlocked on December 1.