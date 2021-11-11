It's official! LG will accompany the Mexican Soccer Team to Qatar 2022

LG announced that it will accompany the Mexican Soccer Team to Qatar 2022Get ready to live an immersive World Cup experience with the latest screen technology.

LG Electronics and the Mexican Soccer Federation announced an agreement to integrate LG as official sponsor of La Selección Mexicana Heading to the Qatar World Cup.

At press conference LG Electronics and Yon De Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, announced the sponsorship agreement of the Mexican team heading to Qatar 2022.

LG aims to be close to the Mexican fans offering smart products to make your entertainment experience unique and of course the soccer world cup.

“The passion with which all the fans live the National Team matches is unique and thus At LG we will accompany all the fans with passion and great pride in being part of the National Team. Long live Mexico! “, Said Daniel Song, CEO of LG Electronics Mexico.

Few will be able to travel to Qatar to see the Mexican team play live, but millions of fans will be close to the action through an LG screen. Fans will be able to enjoy football through the line of televisions

smart of LG.

Especially through the screens LG OLED, whose technology holds the title of the best television in the world for its artificial intelligence capabilities and image quality. Through the screens OLED, fans will be able to get as close as possible to an immersive stadium experience in their own home.

Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, affirmed: “Today we are proud to present the whole family of national teams to LG Electronics As part of us, he will accompany us on this path, heading to Qatar 2022, supporting our national teams at every step. At FMF (…) we pride ourselves on www.LG.com/mx and partner with LG Electronics, with which we not only share the alliance, but also values ​​and objectives ”, he concluded.

Besides televisions OLED last generation, you can add to the experience of the World Cup the Surround sound bars up to 7.1.2 channels with Dolby Atmos, LG has everything for the fans of the Mexican National Team.