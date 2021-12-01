It's official: Facebook is forced to sell GIPHY

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ordered Meta, formerly Facebook, to sell Giphy, we tell you why.

This Monday, UK CMA ordered Meta to sell its GIF search engine And this Tuesday, November 30, the mandate became official and became a legal obligation for Mark Zuckerberg’s platform.

The reason why Meta must sell its popular GIF search engine is to end its anti-competitive practices. Regulatory authorities in the United Kingdom consider that the purchase of Giphy by Facebook It attempts against competition in the world of social networks.

Remember that, in 2020 Facebook announced the acquisition of Giphy for 400 million dollars. Now in 2021, the CMA concluded that the acquisition creates a competition problem for which Meta must sell Giphy in its entirety.

Giphy, being owned by Meta, results in one less option on the market, that is, one less potential competitor in the digital display advertising market; furthermore, this was a benefit for Facebook.

UK regulatory authorities note that by monitoring Giphy, Meta has the ability to limit access from other social networks to the gif platform, which gives it an advantage over these networks and apps.

Finally, we don’t know exactly what will happen to Giphy once it is no longer owned by Goal; what we do know is that shall be sold, but not to any buyer, but one authorized by the UK CMA. And this represents an important loss of ground in the digital market for Meta.