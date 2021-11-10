Carlos Ballarta, one of the most popular personalities of the current Mexican stand-up, has been in the spotlight over the last few weeks not necessarily for the content of his routines, but for his statements related to the national comedy.

The native of Mexico City launched himself to the jugular against Chespirito by placing it within the worst thing that has happened to Mexican comedy, and the conversation that has since detonated now adds the confirmation that Ballarta will be part of Mictlán: An Ancient Mythical Tale, a video game that is being developed by Meta Studios Creative Agency, a Mexican developer based in Japan.

The news was shared in the game social networks, with a post that alluded to the controversy over Chespirito.

The publication in networks reads:

“It is Carlos Ballarta! Chespirito’s worst enemy has entered the gates of the Mictlan.

Bandita cannot imagine the excitement of being able to have an artist of the stature of Carlos in our game. A simple, kind and extremely talented person who makes us feel the true Mexican pride.

Can you imagine it band? Just thinking about it makes our skin turn, the Ballartatl priest, whose language is a flower and a song that seeks the traces of the inahual coyotl ”.

In this regard, the standupero shared the publication on his own Facebook fanpage, where he added that he will motion capture So what will record dialogues in Nahuatl.

Mictlan is still in development and so far has no release date, but it is known that those responsible have already sought support from PlayStation, who gave them access to the PS5 development hardware, with a view to delivering a playable demo in October or November of this year.

So it makes Xbox, the developers reported that they have already approached the brand, without receiving a response.