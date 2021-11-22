It's official! Arcane will have a second season

With only a few days in the market, Arcane, the League of Legends series for Netflix, has become a success. Fans love this work, and this is reflected in the number of views on the streaming platform. Thus, it was recently announced that a second season is on the way.

This information was revealed by Netflix and Riot at a fan event that took place this weekend. In your statement, This is what Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the co-creators of Arcane:

“We are more than happy with the positive response to the first season of ‘Arcane’ and we are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and [el estudio de animación francés] Fortiche to deliver our second season ”.

Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. pic.twitter.com/L9oYFzOn0X – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 21, 2021

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung will reprise their respective roles as Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman. The second season of Arcane It will be produced by Linke, alongside Marc Merrill, Brandon Beck, Jane Chung and Thomas Vu. Outside of that, there is no information on the story or the release date.

The entire first season of Arcane, which is composed of three parts, each with three episodes, is now available on Netflix. In related topics, this animated series has already surpassed Squid Game in popularity.

Editor’s Note:

This last week was pretty good for Riot Games. Not only did two games hit the market, but the series of Arcane had a great reception. Without a doubt, this seems to be the beginning of a brilliant era for this company, and something that fans are sure to love.

Via: Netflix