The short video platform TikTok has become the most visited site in all of 2021, and if you don’t have it downloaded yet, you probably will now.

If many thought that Google was synonymous with the Internet, things have changed in 2021, because the popular application TikTok, which surely you have installed on your mobile phone and tablet, has been the most visited site in all of 2021.

And it is that according to the data published by Cloudflare, TikTok has surpassed Google when it comes to the most popular domains of 2021, above all those Google services that are already part of our lives such as maps, translation, news and much more.

In case you don’t know, TikTok is a platform where users can post short videos up to three minutes long, and is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. It is an application in which new influencers are being born, capable of handling the masses and many of them have become popular due to their originality.

Although at the beginning TikTok has been characterized by attracting a very young audience, with the passage of time it has managed to become famous among all ages, and that is attested by being the most visited domain in all of 2021.

However, brands are already present on TikTok, on a platform that already hosts content creators who could end up making thousands of dollars, and with just one brand.

The 10 most visited domains of 2021:

TikTok.com Google com Facebook.com Microsoft.com Apple.com Amazon.com Netflix.com YouTube.com Twitter.com WhatsApp.com

TikTok is the only non-US platform on the list of the 10 most visited sites in the world, something that could be showing us that times are changing with an increasingly Chinese presence in the different applications that we have available for download.