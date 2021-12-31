‘Don’t look up’ continues to give a lot to talk about. It’s been a week since it premiered in Netflix and Adam McKay’s film has kept the conversation of movie lovers focused on her for the past few days. Some have loved it, others are in an intermediate position and there have been those who have hated it.

McKay’s message

Own McKay has reacted to the harsh debate who has generated his latest work behind the cameras with a message on his Twitter account, showing himself to be delighted with it, but then commenting on something that has not sat well with some viewers:

I love the heated debate about our movie. But if you don’t have at least a little anxiety about collapsing weather (or US instability), I’m not sure ‘Don’t look up’ makes any sense. It is like a robot watching a love story. “Why are their faces so close?”

Obviously, there are people who have reacted positively to this message, but there have also been those who have criticized the words of the director of ‘The big bet’. Especially eloquent It is one who has pointed out that “if you didn’t like ‘crash’ i guess you’re not against racism“, alluding to the work of Paul haggis which took home the Oscar for best picture.

And the thing is that he may be partially right – what are you going to care about a film like this if you don’t even believe that there is what it criticizes? – but it is a dangerous argument, since little less than you imply that it seems the only possibility for you not to like ‘Don’t look up’ …