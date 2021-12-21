Chris Noth has been fired lightning from ‘The Equalizer’, the CBS series starring Queen Latifah. His departure comes as a result of the accusations of sexual abuse made against the actor, published by The Hollywood Reporter last Thursday.

In the media report, two women, whose pseudonyms are Zoe (40) and Lily (31), took a step forward, who claim that the actor sexually abused them in 2004 and 2015, respectively. They are separate accusations motivated by the promotion of ‘And Just Like That’ with the reappearance of Noth as Mr. Big.

Some accusations that the actor categorically denies, ensuring that those meetings were consensual:

“The accusations made against me by individuals I knew years, even decades ago are absolutely false. These stories could have been from 30 years or 30 days ago – it is not always not – that is a line that I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I’m not sure why they come out now, but I know this: I didn’t abuse these women. “

Of course we can think that they have chosen a very opportune moment to launch these accusations, since dynamite so much the premiere from ‘And Just Like That’ as the Ryan Reynolds’ Peloton commercial which has been withdrawn ipso factor.

Speaking of the sequel to ‘Sex and the City’, its protagonists Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis they have launched a short joint statement in which they support the applicants:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have taken the step and shared their painful experiences. We know it has been a very difficult thing and we commend them for it.”

Of course, at the moment, and despite what was indicated at first, there does not appear to be an official investigation by the Los Angeles police.