During the last days of 2021, Don’t look up it became one of the most talked about movies on social media. After its premiere in early December, little by little it reached more audiences and generated different reactions, from those who celebrated the proposed parody, with a critical spirit, to those who preferred other types of productions. Within that range of people, however, there was a tiktoker who recognized something that went unnoticed by many people.

The tiktoker involved in the controversy is Ben Köhler, who within the platform identifies with the user @sightpicture. What was your discovery? Notice how, during a small stretch of the film, part of the production team of Don’t look up. Reactions to the content were swift. Was it an oversight? An error in editing and assembly? The detail had so much resonance that the film’s director, Adam McKay, had to come out to make a comment.

Don’t look up tells the story of how a scientific discovery that endangers the Earth is looked down upon by different layers of society, from power to the most ordinary inhabitants. It is a story marked by humor and irony, aimed at composing a kind of big picture of contemporary times. The impact was such that film led to multiple conversations on social media.

Don’t look up, TikTok and other controversy

Many of the comments related to Don’t look up they have to do with the film maximizing different behaviors that have been seen in real life, such as disregard for science. On the political level and the management of different events, something similar happened: not a few spectators found possible references to the present. This generated multiple reactions that contributed, in one way or another, to the production: we had to see what it was about. Don’t look up.

However, it may be that very few people recognized what Ben Köhler did, realizing that after the time of the film there is a moment when the film’s production team appears. To this detail, Adam McKay responded via his Twitter profile:

“Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience ”.

In Spanish: “Good eye! We purposely missed the crew to commemorate the strange experience of filming”. By “strange experience”, the director refers to the different conditions that have been required to work during the Covid-19 pandemic and its different variants. Beyond that it may be an oversight in Don’t look up, the perception of detail and the response do not cease to be part of these times, in which all, as shown Don’t look up, we are a little exposed.